ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) ::Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan by appearing in the Supreme Court on a short notice once again proved that he believed in the rule of law and the Constitution and respected the judiciary.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court along with Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, he said Imran Khan complied with the court order as enforcement of the rule of law and constitution was an important part of PTI's manifesto.

Talking about the APS tragedy, Fawad said every citizen of Pakistan was saddened by the tragic incident. He said at that time PML-N was in power at the time of APS tragedy and it would have been very easy for the present regime to blame the previous government but it did not do so.

All political parties of Pakistan put aside their differences and came up with a National Action Plan after this tragedy, Chaudhry Fawad said, adding that the whole nation stood behind the National Action Plan to eliminate terrorism.

He said that intelligence failure also happened in the US at the time of the 9/11 incident as seven bombers stayed in a hotel in front of White House for three months and no one had any clue.

He said that steps were taken after intelligence failure in APS tragedy, and terrorism eradicated from Pakistan successfully.

"After the National Action Plan, our lives have returned to normalcy today, for which the Pakistan Army and security agencies have made immense sacrifices," said the minister.

Fawad said that credit also went to the political leadership of the country, which created a consensus on the issue in the Parliament. He said that credit went to the Interior Ministry, intelligence agencies, Pakistan Army, ISI for brilliantly implementing far-sighted decisions of Pakistan's political leadership. He said that even today the same National Action Plan was being carried forward.

The minister said that three years of PTI were the most peaceful years in the recent history of Pakistan thanks to the consensus created through NAP. He said that the present government fought the corona pandemic, tackled the challenges of the economy.

The situation that emerged in Afghanistan following the sudden fall of Kabul in August, would have destabilised any other neighbouring country very badly. He said that the court has directed that those who have moral responsibilities for APS tragedy should be determined.

He said as directed by the Supreme Court, the report will be submitted to the Supreme Court in four weeks.

He said all national institutions including administration, judiciary and other institutions have to fulfill their responsibilities.