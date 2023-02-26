UrduPoint.com

PM's Austerity Measures Propitious Step To Counter Economic Crunch: Shahida

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2023 | 07:30 PM

PM's austerity measures propitious step to counter economic crunch: Shahida

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :A renowned social leader working for environment and public health and Chairperson Subh-e-Nau Shahida Kausar Farooq on Sunday said that the austerity measures announced by the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif were a propitious step to deal with the economic crunch.

Reacting to the decision to adopt austerity by the Federal cabinet, Shahida Kausar Farooq said that these decisions were welcomed but the real challenge was to implement these measures, the Subh-e-Nau Chairperson said in a news release.

"Growing population and limited resources demand that we collectively change our habits. We all have to change our priorities together so that we can learn to live with less resources," she said.

She suggested that the available sunlight should be utilized as much as possible in order to save energy. In marriage ceremonies, where one-dish ban has been imposed, these ceremonies must also be held in daylight.

She said that markets should be closed early in the evening. She said that use of personal vehicles should be discouraged by introducing better public transport, especially in big cities, the trend of private riding can be reduced to save expensive petrol and diesel on the one hand and reduce environmental pollution on the other.

Mrs. Farooq further said that cycle tracks should be built in cities and cycling should be promoted so that pollution within cities could be reduced and a healthy society could be created.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Petrol Prime Minister Cycling Marriage Vehicles Sunday Market All Cabinet

Recent Stories

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

1 hour ago
 PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will W ..

2 hours ago
 World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3r ..

World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3rd edition successfully by AED1 ..

2 hours ago
 SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main line ..

SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main lines

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring ..

Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring winners

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.