ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :A renowned social leader working for environment and public health and Chairperson Subh-e-Nau Shahida Kausar Farooq on Sunday said that the austerity measures announced by the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif were a propitious step to deal with the economic crunch.

Reacting to the decision to adopt austerity by the Federal cabinet, Shahida Kausar Farooq said that these decisions were welcomed but the real challenge was to implement these measures, the Subh-e-Nau Chairperson said in a news release.

"Growing population and limited resources demand that we collectively change our habits. We all have to change our priorities together so that we can learn to live with less resources," she said.

She suggested that the available sunlight should be utilized as much as possible in order to save energy. In marriage ceremonies, where one-dish ban has been imposed, these ceremonies must also be held in daylight.

She said that markets should be closed early in the evening. She said that use of personal vehicles should be discouraged by introducing better public transport, especially in big cities, the trend of private riding can be reduced to save expensive petrol and diesel on the one hand and reduce environmental pollution on the other.

Mrs. Farooq further said that cycle tracks should be built in cities and cycling should be promoted so that pollution within cities could be reduced and a healthy society could be created.