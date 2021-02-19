UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's 'Backyard Poultry Initiative': 1200 Birds Distributed Among Capital Women

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

PM's 'Backyard Poultry Initiative': 1200 birds distributed among capital women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration's Agriculture Department on Friday distributed around 1200 birds among deserving women of the Federal capital under Prime Minister's 'Backyard Poultry' initiative.

The initiative was aimed at addressing stunted growth in poor households, providing nourishment, supplementing family incomes through sale of organic eggs, besides job creation and making women participative for poverty alleviation, Director Agriculture Waqar Anwar told media here.

Addressing the ceremony at Tarlai Civil Veterinary Hospital, he said birds were being distributed on 30 percent subsidized rates to the beneficiaries after imparting them training by ICT Livestock department and Livestock & Dairy Development board to usher maximum benefit from the scheme.

He said all the birds were aged 90 days and completely vaccinated which would started laying eggs in another week or two.

Under the initiative, Anwar said a total of one hundred thousand poultry birds to be distributed among deserving individuals in four years.

The Directorate, he said had set a target to distribute some 18000 birds during the current financial year.

He expressed the hope that people would get maximum benefit from the scheme, keeping poultry birds to materialise the lofty vision of the Prime Minister of economic well-being of the poor.

It may be mention here that the Prime Minister had announced National Agriculture Emergency Programme for reformation and rehabilitation of farming community; a number of interventions like construction of water courses, building of farm ponds, dug wells and subsidy on enhancing wheat productivity were introduced.

'Backyard Poultry' is one of them interventions and it target and focus audience is especially women and rural areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Poor Water Agriculture Job Sale May Women Family Media All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Belarus reporter, doctor on trial after protester' ..

35 minutes ago

Commission seeks police recommendations to ensure ..

51 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

51 minutes ago

UoP to by pulled out from financial crunch at all ..

51 minutes ago

Thailand reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, first Tha ..

53 minutes ago

Hundreds Evacuated From Russia's Bolshoi Theater O ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.