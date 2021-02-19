ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration's Agriculture Department on Friday distributed around 1200 birds among deserving women of the Federal capital under Prime Minister's 'Backyard Poultry' initiative.

The initiative was aimed at addressing stunted growth in poor households, providing nourishment, supplementing family incomes through sale of organic eggs, besides job creation and making women participative for poverty alleviation, Director Agriculture Waqar Anwar told media here.

Addressing the ceremony at Tarlai Civil Veterinary Hospital, he said birds were being distributed on 30 percent subsidized rates to the beneficiaries after imparting them training by ICT Livestock department and Livestock & Dairy Development board to usher maximum benefit from the scheme.

He said all the birds were aged 90 days and completely vaccinated which would started laying eggs in another week or two.

Under the initiative, Anwar said a total of one hundred thousand poultry birds to be distributed among deserving individuals in four years.

The Directorate, he said had set a target to distribute some 18000 birds during the current financial year.

He expressed the hope that people would get maximum benefit from the scheme, keeping poultry birds to materialise the lofty vision of the Prime Minister of economic well-being of the poor.

It may be mention here that the Prime Minister had announced National Agriculture Emergency Programme for reformation and rehabilitation of farming community; a number of interventions like construction of water courses, building of farm ponds, dug wells and subsidy on enhancing wheat productivity were introduced.

'Backyard Poultry' is one of them interventions and it target and focus audience is especially women and rural areas.