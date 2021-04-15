UrduPoint.com
PM's 'Backyard Poultry Initiative': 1200 Birds Distributed At Rawat

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration's Agriculture Department on Thursday distributed aroud 1200 birds at Rawat among the individuals, belonging to low income group under Prime Minister's 'Backyard Poultry' initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration's Agriculture Department on Thursday distributed aroud 1200 birds at Rawat among the individuals, belonging to low income group under Prime Minister's 'Backyard Poultry' initiative.

Director Agriculture and Extension Services Waqar Anwar gave out the birds in a ceremony held at Rawat Civil Veterinary Hospital.

The initiative was aimed at addressing stunted growth in poor households, providing nourishment, supplementing family incomes through sale of organic eggs, besides job creation , Anwar told media here.

Addressing the ceremony, he said birds were being distributed on 30 percent subsidised rates to the beneficiaries after imparting them training by ICT Livestock department and Livestock & Dairy Development board to get maximum benefit from the scheme.

He said all the birds were aged 90 days and completely vaccinated which would start laying eggs in another week or two. Under the initiative, Anwar said a total of one hundred thousand poultry birds to be distributed among deserving individuals in four years. He expressed the hope that people would get maximum benefit from the scheme, keeping poultry birds to materialise the vision of the Prime Minister for economic well-being of the poor. It may be mention here that the Prime Minister had announced National Agriculture Emergency Program for reformation and rehabilitation of farming community; a number of interventions like construction of water courses, building of farm ponds, dug wells and subsidy on enhancing wheat productivity were introduced. 'Backyard Poultry' is one of the interventions and it targets and focuses audience are rural areas and women.

