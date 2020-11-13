UrduPoint.com
PM's Balochistan Visit To Be Harbinger Of Prosperity For Balochistan People: Shibli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Balochistan would be a harbinger of prosperity for the people of Balochistan.

In a tweet regarding Prime Minister's visit to Balochistan, he said the development of Balochistan will lead to the development of the country.

"We will alleviate the sense of deprivation of the people of the province through economic and social development," Shibli Faraz remarked.

He said that with the grace of Allah Almighty a new era of people's development would begin with equal opportunities for moving forward.

More Stories From Pakistan

