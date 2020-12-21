UrduPoint.com
PM's Bani Gala House Map Approved Conditionally, Shibli Responds To Propaganda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 12:10 AM

PM's Bani Gala house map approved conditionally, Shibli responds to propaganda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday chided the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders for propagating misconception about regularization of Prime Minister Imran Khan's house in Bani Gala.

"Imran Khan has always respected the law.

His house's map has been approved conditionally," he posted on his Twitter handle while responding to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz's tweet over the issue.

He asked the PML-N leaders to refrain from creating a false impression about the matter by telling lies. They could not mislead the nation with their heinous agenda as it knew that the prime minister had always followed the path of truth and principles, he added.

