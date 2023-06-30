Open Menu

PM's Big Announcement, FC Officers, Personnel To Get Salaries Equivalent To Pak Army

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2023 | 07:50 PM

PM's big announcement, FC officers, personnel to get salaries equivalent to Pak Army

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :The officers and personnel of FC would get salaries at par with those being received by the officers and personnel of Pakistan Army, as announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in his Thursday's address during a visit to the Pak-Afghan border at Parachinar.

The good news coincided with the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. The difference in the salaries of security forces was now removed with the announcement of the prime minister, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Friday.

"The PM takes the decision to acknowledge the FC's contributions and sacrifices for the motherland and the nation," it was added.

