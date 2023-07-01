Open Menu

PM's Big Announcement, FC Officers, Personnel To Get Salaries Equivalent To Pak Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PM's big announcement, FC officers, personnel to get salaries equivalent to Pak Army

ISLAMABAD, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The officers and personnel of FC would get salaries at par with those being received by the officers and personnel of Pakistan Army, as announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in his Thursday's address during a visit to the Pak-Afghan border at Parachinar.

The good news coincided with the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. The difference in the salaries of security forces was now removed with the announcement of the prime minister, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Friday.

"The PM takes the decision to acknowledge the FC's contributions and sacrifices for the motherland and the nation," it was added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Army Visit Parachinar Border Media

Recent Stories

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

25 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

16 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan