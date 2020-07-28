SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's billion tree programme was an important project to make the country green and clean.

Addressing a tree plants distribution ceremony here at forest office, she said that monsoon tree plantation campaign was in full swing across the division and the citizens would see pleasant greenery around the parks, green belts and highways.

Briefing on the occasion, Divisional Forest Officer Nisarul Haq said that 14.2 million saplings were being planted across the division under the Prime Minister's Billion Tree Programme. He said that during the monsoon tree planting campaign, 700,000 trees were being planted across the division, out of which 300,000 were being planted in Sargodha district alone.

He further said that a target had been set to produce 3.65 million saplings this year at 12 nurseries and sale points of the forest department across the district, adding that free plants were being provided to the health and education department.

Later, Commissioner Dr Farah Masood distributed saplings among the citizens. She urged the citizens to take part in tree plantation campaign as much as possible.

Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi and DFO Mehr Mohammadwere also present on the occasion.