UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's Billion Tree Project A Revolutionary Programme: Ansar Majeed

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

PM's billion tree project a revolutionary programme: Ansar Majeed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan said on Sunday that PM's billion Tree project was a revolutionary programme which would help to make the environment neat and clean.

He expressed these views while addressing the Tiger Force Day and tree plantation ceremony as the chief guest.

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood, DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Incharge Tiger Force Major (Retd.) Asghar Kalyar, Conservator of Forests Malik Imdad Hussain, ADCG Bilal Feroz Joya, District officer forest Nisarul Haq and a large number of volunteers attended the ceremony.

The minister said the role of Tiger Force in public service was very important. He said that a total of 3.5 million saplings were being planted across the country in a short span of time, out of which, 2 million saplings were being planted in Punjab alone.

Addressing the Tiger Force, Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood said that Tiger Force Day was a day to pay homage to the volunteers of Corona Tiger Force which played a vital role in implementing Corona SOPs.

She said the main problem of the whole world was environmental pollution for which, we have to find a solution to this problem together and plant as many trees as possible.

In-charge Tiger Force Major (retd) Asghar Hayat Kaliar said that the main objective of the Tiger Force was to provide assistance to civil institutions and provide manpower in emergency situations.

Conservator Malik Imdad Hussain said that there were 10 million saplings in 23 nurseries of forest department in the division, where it was available at Rs 2 per plant. He said that a total of 25,000 saplings had been planted in Sargodha district on the occasion of Tiger Force Day. In all tehsils 1000, health department 8200, education department 2400, each MC 300, director colleges 3000, PHA 1000 while Rescue 1122, livestock and building departmentplanted 500 plants. He said the target set during the tree planting campaignin the division would be achieved.

Related Topics

World Education Punjab Farah Sargodha Rescue 1122 Sunday All Billion Million Labour

Recent Stories

New Emirati economic incentives are flexible, comp ..

30 seconds ago

UAE to launch a navigation satellite next year

16 minutes ago

Ajman’s announces opening of all economic activi ..

1 hour ago

UAE calls on international community to tackle lin ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Singaporean President on ..

3 hours ago

Arada launches &#039;Sarab 2&#039; at Aljada in Sh ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.