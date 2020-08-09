SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan said on Sunday that PM's billion Tree project was a revolutionary programme which would help to make the environment neat and clean.

He expressed these views while addressing the Tiger Force Day and tree plantation ceremony as the chief guest.

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood, DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Incharge Tiger Force Major (Retd.) Asghar Kalyar, Conservator of Forests Malik Imdad Hussain, ADCG Bilal Feroz Joya, District officer forest Nisarul Haq and a large number of volunteers attended the ceremony.

The minister said the role of Tiger Force in public service was very important. He said that a total of 3.5 million saplings were being planted across the country in a short span of time, out of which, 2 million saplings were being planted in Punjab alone.

Addressing the Tiger Force, Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood said that Tiger Force Day was a day to pay homage to the volunteers of Corona Tiger Force which played a vital role in implementing Corona SOPs.

She said the main problem of the whole world was environmental pollution for which, we have to find a solution to this problem together and plant as many trees as possible.

In-charge Tiger Force Major (retd) Asghar Hayat Kaliar said that the main objective of the Tiger Force was to provide assistance to civil institutions and provide manpower in emergency situations.

Conservator Malik Imdad Hussain said that there were 10 million saplings in 23 nurseries of forest department in the division, where it was available at Rs 2 per plant. He said that a total of 25,000 saplings had been planted in Sargodha district on the occasion of Tiger Force Day. In all tehsils 1000, health department 8200, education department 2400, each MC 300, director colleges 3000, PHA 1000 while Rescue 1122, livestock and building departmentplanted 500 plants. He said the target set during the tree planting campaignin the division would be achieved.