PM's Call For Neutral Probe Into Pahalgam Incident Has Exposed India’s Narrative: State Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 02:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Minister of State & Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Huzaifa Rehman Monday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s call for a neutral investigation into the attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has exposed India’s narrative as “baseless”.

Talking to a private news channel, Huzaifa Rehman said Pakistan’s readiness to probe the Pahalgam incident demonstrates its commitment to ensuring transparency and cooperation.

He mentioned that PM’s policies had strengthened relations with neighbouring countries and added that the world acknowledged the country’s counter-terrorism efforts.

He expressed gratitude to China and other countries for their support to Pakistan.

The State minister said India was facing backlash from its own citizens, which depicted the country’s weak stance.

