PM's Call For Observing Youm-e-Taqadas E Quran In KP Is A Commendable Step: Murtaza Abbasi

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Secretary-General PML-N KPK Murtaza Javed Abbasi Wednesday said that on the call of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif the masses of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will observe Youm-e-Taqadas Quran with religious zeal on Friday.

He has expressed these views in a press statement issued here.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's call, Abbasi emphasized that Shahbaz Sharif has consistently acted as the voice of the people's emotions on various platforms.

The upcoming joint session of Parliament scheduled for July 6 is seen as a strong response to the ongoing protests.

He further underlined that the entire nation stands united on this issue, speaking with one voice, this collective support from the nation demonstrates the significance of the matter at hand.

The call for observing Youm-e-Taqadas Quran in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has gained widespread attention and is expected to promote a sense of unity and reverence among the citizens. The government's initiative has received backing from prominent political figures in across the country.

