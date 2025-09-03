Open Menu

PM’s China Visit Boosted Pakistan’s Global Standing: Adviser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 11:43 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit marked a major diplomatic success for Pakistan, highlighting its growing importance on the global stage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit marked a major diplomatic success for Pakistan, highlighting its growing importance on the global stage.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China was a significant diplomatic achievement, where he presented Pakistan’s stance before world leaders in an effective manner.

He noted that Pakistan successfully exposed the factors behind terrorism in the country to the international community, strengthening its relevance and position globally.

Commenting on political matters, the adviser said the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must change his confrontational approach and return to mainstream politics.

“He is a politician and should act like one. The path he has chosen is not politics but confrontation, which only leads to chaos,” he said.

He warned that such a course was tantamount to pushing the country towards civil strife.

