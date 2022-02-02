UrduPoint.com

PM's China Visit To Further Promote Bilateral Relations: Naghmana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 10:27 PM

Pakistan's former ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China would further promote bilateral relations between the two countries

China had always supported Pakistan in the hour of trial, she said while talking to ptv.

She said the prime minister had visited China during the COVID pandemic to express solidarity with the Chinese people. She said that China was interested in the economic progress of Pakistan through the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. CPEC, in fact, would accomplish its concept of 'Belt and Road Initiative', she added.

To a question about bridging the cultural gap between the two nations, Naghmana said Pakistan should send professors, intellectuals, journalists, and think tanks to China for promoting people-to-people contacts. Pakistan's film industry, television, and other national institutions could play a vital role to achieve the objective, she added.

Director of Pak Institute of China Studies at Sargodha University Dr Fazalur Rehman said Pakistan had great potential in the fields of agriculture, information technology, textile, and auto-mobile industry, and the Chinese businessmen could avail the opportunity for investing in those sectors.

