PM’s China visit to have positive impact on country’s economy: Attaullah

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has termed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s China visit as historic and highly successful saying it will have positive impact on the country’s economy.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he expressed the confidence that there will be progress on the agreements and projects such as ML-1, Karachi Circular Railway, provision of IT training to two hundred thousand Pakistani youth by a Chinese tech company and the second phase of CPEC in the next few weeks. He said the upgraded version of CPEC will be mutually beneficial for the peoples of both the countries.

The Information Minister said a new era has begun in Pakistan-China relationship.

He said this everlasting and all weather friendship has stood the test of times.

The Information Minister said security of the Chinese nationals is our priority.

Attaullah Tarar said the economy is heading in the right direction with inflation and current account deficit coming down. He said our foreign exchange reserves are now sufficient for two months of imports.

The Information Minister said the country is also registering successes on the foreign front. Referring to the election of Pakistan on the non-permanent seat of UN Security Council with a big majority, he said this shows the trust of friendly countries on Pakistan.