Open Menu

PM’s China Visit To Have Positive Impact On Country’s Economy: Attaullah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 10, 2024 | 04:27 PM

PM’s China visit to have positive impact on country’s economy: Attaullah

The Information Minister says a new era has begun in Pakistan-China relationship. He said this everlasting and all weather friendship has stood the test of times.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has termed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s China visit as historic and highly successful saying it will have positive impact on the country’s economy.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he expressed the confidence that there will be progress on the agreements and projects such as ML-1, Karachi Circular Railway, provision of IT training to two hundred thousand Pakistani youth by a Chinese tech company and the second phase of CPEC in the next few weeks. He said the upgraded version of CPEC will be mutually beneficial for the peoples of both the countries.

The Information Minister said a new era has begun in Pakistan-China relationship.

He said this everlasting and all weather friendship has stood the test of times.

The Information Minister said security of the Chinese nationals is our priority.

Attaullah Tarar said the economy is heading in the right direction with inflation and current account deficit coming down. He said our foreign exchange reserves are now sufficient for two months of imports.

The Information Minister said the country is also registering successes on the foreign front. Referring to the election of Pakistan on the non-permanent seat of UN Security Council with a big majority, he said this shows the trust of friendly countries on Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Islamabad Weather Prime Minister United Nations Information Minister Exchange China Company Visit CPEC Progress All

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan tod ..

Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South A ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today

2 hours ago
 The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme ..

The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..

3 hours ago
 vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy Whit ..

Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant

4 hours ago
 vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness ..

Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..

4 hours ago
 Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conve ..

Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs

21 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

21 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

1 day ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan