PM’s China Visit To Have Positive Impact On Country’s Economy: Attaullah
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 10, 2024 | 04:27 PM
The Information Minister says a new era has begun in Pakistan-China relationship. He said this everlasting and all weather friendship has stood the test of times.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has termed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s China visit as historic and highly successful saying it will have positive impact on the country’s economy.
Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he expressed the confidence that there will be progress on the agreements and projects such as ML-1, Karachi Circular Railway, provision of IT training to two hundred thousand Pakistani youth by a Chinese tech company and the second phase of CPEC in the next few weeks. He said the upgraded version of CPEC will be mutually beneficial for the peoples of both the countries.
The Information Minister said a new era has begun in Pakistan-China relationship.
He said this everlasting and all weather friendship has stood the test of times.
The Information Minister said security of the Chinese nationals is our priority.
Attaullah Tarar said the economy is heading in the right direction with inflation and current account deficit coming down. He said our foreign exchange reserves are now sufficient for two months of imports.
The Information Minister said the country is also registering successes on the foreign front. Referring to the election of Pakistan on the non-permanent seat of UN Security Council with a big majority, he said this shows the trust of friendly countries on Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today
The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..
Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant
Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..
Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani pilgrim undergoes eye surgery in Makkah4 minutes ago
-
Innovation for Hajj: Saudi Transport Authority deploys advanced virtual glasses4 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services in 161 emergencies last week14 minutes ago
-
Saudi Civil Defense ready with field preparations at Jamarat Bridge, surrounding yards14 minutes ago
-
CM directs expansion of promising Saffron cultivation initiative24 minutes ago
-
PM's Coordinator designates former Senator Jamal Khan Laghari as Pakistan's Wildlife Ambassador34 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Adabi Board to host Mehfil-e-Mushaira on June 2034 minutes ago
-
Zulfikar Ali Shah posted as Chairman Anti-Corruption44 minutes ago
-
Very hot weather forecast for Sindh44 minutes ago
-
No Sehat card facility for THQ hospital Takhtbhai44 minutes ago
-
KP Governor for revival of DI Khan International airport1 hour ago
-
Civil society calls out Indian regime for violating global laws in IIOJK1 hour ago