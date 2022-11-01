(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan on Tuesday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to china would give the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a new life.

Talking to ptv, he said with the PM's visit, the CPEC would enter the next phase of business-to-business (B2B) mode after the productive government-level talks.

He said the government had re-initiated the CPEC project that faced unnecessary interruption during the previous government.

Rana Ihsaan said the government would invite Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan besides ensuring a good economic environment and security.

He said political stability was a major factor in attracting foreign investment and stabilizing the national economy.