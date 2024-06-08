Open Menu

PM's China Visit Vital For Economic Revamp: Dr Rehman

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 10:37 PM

PM's China visit vital for economic revamp: Dr Rehman

Executive Director of the Pakistan Council on China, Dr Fazlur Rehman, said on Saturday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China comes at a crucial time for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Executive Director of the Pakistan Council on China, Dr Fazlur Rehman, said on Saturday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China comes at a crucial time for Pakistan.

 

Speaking to Pakistan Television news, he highlighted the importance of this visit in the context of Pakistan's need to revamp its economy and advance the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

 

He noted that the prime minister has shown a strong resolve to expedite the second phase of CPEC and ensure its effective implementation.

 

The focus on new areas being introduced in this phase was also a significant aspect of the visit, he added.

 

He remarked on the positive developments during the visit, including the signing of various Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and China's reaffirmed commitment to support Pakistan's economic stability.

 

Dr. Rehman expressed confidence that the outcomes of this visit would be significant and immediate, adding that the visit would prove to be a milestone in the development of Pakistan-China relations.

 

China's interest in investing in Pakistan was expected to boost overall productivity, increase exports, and enhance foreign exchange, he added.

 

Dr. Rehman pointed out that China’s advanced technology in the mining and agriculture sectors, along with their expertise in machinery and special seed production, would greatly benefit Pakistan.

 

The transfer of this technology and expertise will provide significant opportunities for Pakistan to enhance its own capabilities.

 

"This visit creates good opportunities for us, and we must take full advantage of this," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Exchange Exports China Agriculture Visit CPEC PTV

Recent Stories

Mirpur AJK goes into grip of severe heat wave

Mirpur AJK goes into grip of severe heat wave

26 minutes ago
 3 Suspects arrested in injured condition during se ..

3 Suspects arrested in injured condition during separate police encounters

26 minutes ago
 Deputy PM, Malaysian FM review bilateral cooperati ..

Deputy PM, Malaysian FM review bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

30 minutes ago
 Deputy PM Dar meets with President Erdogan

Deputy PM Dar meets with President Erdogan

31 minutes ago
 UN calls on world to come together in protecting o ..

UN calls on world to come together in protecting oceans

25 minutes ago
 PPP stalwart asks KP CM to remain in constitutiona ..

PPP stalwart asks KP CM to remain in constitutional limit

36 minutes ago
Improved climate finance implementation mechanisms ..

Improved climate finance implementation mechanisms, cogent strategies to ensure ..

36 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of double murder in Phalia

IGP takes notice of double murder in Phalia

25 minutes ago
 Kundi vows to utilize resources for KPK's betterme ..

Kundi vows to utilize resources for KPK's betterment

25 minutes ago
 Minister holds important session with Huarui Group ..

Minister holds important session with Huarui Group in Beijing

25 minutes ago
 Indigenous climate technology, improved water gove ..

Indigenous climate technology, improved water governance to help enhance resilie ..

24 minutes ago
 Mayor presides meeting to review ongoing drainage ..

Mayor presides meeting to review ongoing drainage projects

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan