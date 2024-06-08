PM's China Visit Vital For Economic Revamp: Dr Rehman
Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 10:37 PM
Executive Director of the Pakistan Council on China, Dr Fazlur Rehman, said on Saturday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China comes at a crucial time for Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Executive Director of the Pakistan Council on China, Dr Fazlur Rehman, said on Saturday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China comes at a crucial time for Pakistan.
Speaking to Pakistan Television news, he highlighted the importance of this visit in the context of Pakistan's need to revamp its economy and advance the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
He noted that the prime minister has shown a strong resolve to expedite the second phase of CPEC and ensure its effective implementation.
The focus on new areas being introduced in this phase was also a significant aspect of the visit, he added.
He remarked on the positive developments during the visit, including the signing of various Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and China's reaffirmed commitment to support Pakistan's economic stability.
Dr. Rehman expressed confidence that the outcomes of this visit would be significant and immediate, adding that the visit would prove to be a milestone in the development of Pakistan-China relations.
China's interest in investing in Pakistan was expected to boost overall productivity, increase exports, and enhance foreign exchange, he added.
Dr. Rehman pointed out that China’s advanced technology in the mining and agriculture sectors, along with their expertise in machinery and special seed production, would greatly benefit Pakistan.
The transfer of this technology and expertise will provide significant opportunities for Pakistan to enhance its own capabilities.
"This visit creates good opportunities for us, and we must take full advantage of this," he added.
Recent Stories
Mirpur AJK goes into grip of severe heat wave
3 Suspects arrested in injured condition during separate police encounters
Deputy PM, Malaysian FM review bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors
Deputy PM Dar meets with President Erdogan
UN calls on world to come together in protecting oceans
PPP stalwart asks KP CM to remain in constitutional limit
Improved climate finance implementation mechanisms, cogent strategies to ensure ..
IGP takes notice of double murder in Phalia
Kundi vows to utilize resources for KPK's betterment
Minister holds important session with Huarui Group in Beijing
Indigenous climate technology, improved water governance to help enhance resilie ..
Mayor presides meeting to review ongoing drainage projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 Suspects arrested in injured condition during separate police encounters26 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM, Malaysian FM review bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors30 minutes ago
-
PPP stalwart asks KP CM to remain in constitutional limit36 minutes ago
-
Improved climate finance implementation mechanisms, cogent strategies to ensure climate resilience: ..36 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of double murder in Phalia25 minutes ago
-
Kundi vows to utilize resources for KPK's betterment25 minutes ago
-
Minister holds important session with Huarui Group in Beijing25 minutes ago
-
Indigenous climate technology, improved water governance to help enhance resilience: Experts24 minutes ago
-
Mayor presides meeting to review ongoing drainage projects24 minutes ago
-
4 High transmission towers of HESCO fall near Sehwan24 minutes ago
-
World food safety day observed in Sargodha24 minutes ago
-
Shaza Fatima meets delegations of iSoftStone,Loongson Technology at Beijing24 minutes ago