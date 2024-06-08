Executive Director of the Pakistan Council on China, Dr Fazlur Rehman, said on Saturday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China comes at a crucial time for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Executive Director of the Pakistan Council on China, Dr Fazlur Rehman, said on Saturday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China comes at a crucial time for Pakistan.

Speaking to Pakistan Television news, he highlighted the importance of this visit in the context of Pakistan's need to revamp its economy and advance the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He noted that the prime minister has shown a strong resolve to expedite the second phase of CPEC and ensure its effective implementation.

The focus on new areas being introduced in this phase was also a significant aspect of the visit, he added.

He remarked on the positive developments during the visit, including the signing of various Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and China's reaffirmed commitment to support Pakistan's economic stability.

Dr. Rehman expressed confidence that the outcomes of this visit would be significant and immediate, adding that the visit would prove to be a milestone in the development of Pakistan-China relations.

China's interest in investing in Pakistan was expected to boost overall productivity, increase exports, and enhance foreign exchange, he added.

Dr. Rehman pointed out that China’s advanced technology in the mining and agriculture sectors, along with their expertise in machinery and special seed production, would greatly benefit Pakistan.

The transfer of this technology and expertise will provide significant opportunities for Pakistan to enhance its own capabilities.

"This visit creates good opportunities for us, and we must take full advantage of this," he added.