ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision regarding clean and green Pakistan was being acknowledged all over the world.

Talking to ptv, he said the prime minister was taking keen interest to make the country clean and green and the government had initiated different programmes in this regard including 10 billion Tree Tsunami project which will restore and enhance over 1 million hectares of forest across the country.

The SAPM said the climate change is a real threat to our future generations and the government was taking steps to address the issues of climate change.

He said it was really heartening to see how the world was recognising Pakistan's leadership in environment, climate change arenas and efforts launched for sustainable development, environmental conservation and climate resilience through various initiatives.

Malik Amin Aslam said Pakistan was showing the world that how can make green development, adding the government was utilising only its own resources in that regard.

During the coronavirus pandemic the government had given 85,000 jobs to the youths through 10 Billion Trees Tsunami and Green Protected Areas programmes, he said.