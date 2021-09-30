UrduPoint.com

PM's Clean And Green Vision Being Enforced In South Punjab, Says Chairman PHA

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 02:10 PM

Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ijaz Hussain Janjua said on Thursday that Prime Minister's clean and green vision was being enforced in an organized manner in south Punjab to improve environment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ijaz Hussain Janjua said on Thursday that Prime Minister's clean and green vision was being enforced in an organized manner in south Punjab to improve environment.

In a statement issued here, Janjua said that thousands of big trees have been planted in Multan city and work was in progress to improve greenery around them to beautify outlook.

He said that in a recent meeting with Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Afridi, senators Ijaz Chaudhry and Aon Abbas Bappi, he highlighted the efforts being made by PHA in giving a lush green look to Multan city and surroundings despite limited resources.

He said that PHA was also executing environment-friendly plans under public-private-partnership mechanism through extensive plantation. He said that different parks in the city were undergoing renovation and facilities upgradation process. He said that the deputy chairman senate and the senators appreciated the efforts of PHA Multan and underlined the need for expediting the process to achieve the targets set for combating environmental pollution.

