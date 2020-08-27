UrduPoint.com
PM's Clean & Green Pakistan Vision To Wipe Out Global Challenges: Amin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:22 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of Clean and Green Pakistan to promote healthy environment and wipe out global challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of Clean and Green Pakistan to promote healthy environment and wipe out global challenges.

"Pakistan is full with natural resources and planting trees are responsibility of every individual and also mandatory to achieve environmental sustainability and control climate changes impacts," he said talking to ptv.

He said the prime minister had accorded top priority to engage the country's youth with the green initiatives launched under his Clean and Green Pakistan vision, particularly the Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP).

He urged the people to plant immense trees which would pave the ways to overcome climate change challenges.

Malik Amin Aslam said that under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT), the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) had asked the provinces to increase women's shares more than existing ten percent in raising plant nurseries.

Billion Tree Tsunami project implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a successful experiment of enabling women with a dignified livelihood opportunity, he added.

