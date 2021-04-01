UrduPoint.com
PM`s Clean & Green Pakistan Vision Top Priority Of RWMC: Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Col (R) Ajmal Sabir Raja Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan`s Clean and Green Pakistan vision was the first priority and the RWMC would further improve the sanitation system of Rawalpindi and its Tehsils.

He was addressing the introductory meeting at RWMC Office here.

On the occasion, a detailed presentation on the working and performance of the company was given to the Managing Director RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarar.

About 950 tons of garbage was disposed off from Rawalpindi and Tehsils Muree, Taxila, Gujarkhan, Kahutta and Kallarsyedan on daily basis.

He was informed that during three days of Eid-ul-Adha, 9,000 ton of entrails were disposed off, about 4000 sanitary workers were Incharge of cleaning the city in two shifts, workers also perform manual sweeping and mechanical sweeping besides disposing off containers on daily basis.

Our workers were in charge of cleaning metro bus stations, while during the wave of Covid, a large scale disinfection campaign across the city was launched in which different areas were washed with chlorine water.

The MD said that on every national day or special occasion, cleanliness campaign were being performed adding, our communication teams were aware the problems being faced by the residents of Rawalpindi city and visit each and every house, markets, school, hospitals and educational institutes besides waste picking activities in parks as part of public awareness.

Chairman, RWMC expressed satisfaction over the performance and activities, operation and monitoring system of the Company.

