KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :-:The second phase of Prime Minister's Clean & Green Programme was launched here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Aasia Gull inaugurated the renovation of Ladies Park Kasur under the programme.

She directed the officers concerned to ensure the cleanliness of ladies park together with maximum plantation.

She also directed that all city parks be completed on priority basis so that clean and beautiful atmosphere could be available for citizens.

The DC said that trees plantation was in progress with a brisk pace in the district under the clean & green programme and the district government was making strenuous efforts for the beautification of green belts and parks in the district.

Later, DC Aasia Gull planted a sapling at the ladies park.