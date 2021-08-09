(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Chaudhry Lateef Nazar MPA has said that successful completion of Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Clean and Green Pakistan' programme will help improve environment of the country.

Chairing a meeting with field staff of Metropolitan Municipal Corporation, he said that environmental protection is our collective responsibility so that we could provide healthy atmosphere to our future generations.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan rightly started tsunami tree plantation programme in the country as it will help it arrest climate changes and environment hazards.

A regular movement should be launched for the success of Clean and Green programme along with the vigilant monitoring of performance of the government employees in this regard.

He also urged the field staff to visit mosques in their area and keep close liaison with the Imams and religious scholars and seek their help in motivating citizens during Juma sermons to plant maximum saplings.

The FDA chairman said that meetings of Imams, religious scholars and marriage registrars should be convened to get their support for success of Clean and Green programme.

Akmal Baloch, Mukhtar Bhatti, Javed Iqbal, Nasir Mahmood, Malik Masih, Muhammad Ijaz Tabassum, Syed Makhdoom Hussain, Zaheer Babar, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muqaddas Ali, Mohsin Hayat and others were also present in the meeting.