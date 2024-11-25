PM’s climate aide, Belarusian Minister meet, agree to work for environmental sustainability, climate resilience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) PM's Coordinator on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam and Belarusian Minister for natural resources and environmental protection, Sergey Maslyak have agreed to closely work together to boost cooperation for achieving common environmental sustainability and climate resilience-related goals, with focus on eco-tourism, water conservation, circular economy, green technology transfer, exchange programmes, biodiversity conservation and climate change adaptation.

Both sides met on Monday and highlighted and discussed the potential for launching joint projects between Pakistan and Belarus to build up climate change adaptation and resilience against the exacerbating impacts of global warming, particularly floods, heatwave, droughts, groundwater depletion and renewable energy.

The PM’s climate aide emphasized that collaboration between the two countries on biodiversity research and innovative wetland preservation techniques by leveraging Belarus's expertise would prove to be of unprecedented value.

Romina Khurshid Alam also called for joint efforts in policy development to align strategies with international standards, aiming to bolster sustainable climate development in Pakistan.

Collaborative initiatives between two countries for enhancing biodiversity conservation would be of paramount importance, aiming at restoring native species in Pakistan, enhancing biodiversity and ecosystem stability, she said and stressed the importance of preserving natural resources for achieving environmental sustainability goals, suggesting that Belarus's innovative approaches could assist Pakistan in managing its diverse climate actions.

Romina Khurshid said that Pakistan would appreciate collaboration with Belarus on the exchange of academia, exchange of technical know-how, knowledge sharing and capacity building to promote green education and awareness in the field of nature and environmental protection and rational use of natural resources for achieving sustainable development goals, particularly related to climate change, water, sanitation, energy, agriculture, gender equality and women empowerment.

Both the countries discussed development and protection of ecological tourism within protected areas like nature reserves, national parks and nature reservations.

Romina proposed collaboration on mitigation of climate change and adaptation emphasizing the potential for both countries to promote principles of green economy, circular economy and low carbon economy for environmental sustainability enhancing resource management, and creating economic opportunities.

Romina Khurshid advocated for collaborative policy development with international standards and emphasized the importance of international collaboration in shaping environmental policies highlighting the need for improving regulatory frameworks to strengthen environmental governance, ensuring that both nations can better achieve their sustainability goals.

Sergey Maslyak said Belarus's experience in environmental monitoring can complement Pakistan's efforts to implement eco-friendly policies and practices. Establishing joint ventures in these areas could further strengthen their partnership.