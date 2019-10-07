UrduPoint.com
PM’s Close Aide Awn Chaudhary Refuses Chairmanship Of Punjab Censor Board

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 05:35 PM

Awn Chaudhary, close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan, has declined to accept the offer of his appointment as chairman of Punjab Censor Board, vowing that he would keep working as political worker of the party

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019) Awn Chaudhary, close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan, has declined to accept the offer of his appointment as chairman of Punjab Censor board, vowing that he would keep working as political worker of the party.

In a recent tweet, Awn Chaudhary rejected all rumors that he was being offered the post of Punjab Chairman of Censor Board. Awn Chaudhary is considered very close aide to PM Imran Khan. It may be mentioned here that few days ago, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar sacked his advisor Awn Chaudhary and after his termination, there are rumors that if the close aide to PM Khan could be removed then what they could expect.

Awn Chaudahry was not aware about his termination from the post of advisor to CM. Political analysts have also expressed surprise over this move who said that Shehbaz Gill, the spokesperson to CM, was given a way to announce his resignation but the close aide to Imran Khan was just terminated.

However, the sources in the PTI said that he was removed from the post for not giving time to the post and remaining busy in his own activities. Awn Chadhary was not getting out of his own busy schedule, they added.

