(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that All Parties Conference (APC) convened by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the issue of terrorism was rescheduled and now it would be held here on Thursday, February 9, instead of Feb 7.

In a tweet, she said all the national and political leadership of the country has been invited in the Conference.

Marriyum said the national leadership would formulate a joint strategy to combat terrorism and other challenges being faced by the country.

The minister said National Action Plan would also be reviewed in the APC.