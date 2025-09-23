PM’s Coordinator Condoles Death Of Saudi Grand Mufti
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Information and Broadcasting on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ikhtiar Wali Khan, expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Ikhtiar Wali Khan paid tribute to the Grand Mufti’s lifelong academic contributions and tireless efforts for the promotion of islam, describing his demise as a great tragedy for the Muslim Ummah.
He noted that the late scholar had the distinct honor of delivering Hajj sermons and was regarded as a symbol of unity and guidance for Muslims worldwide.
"Government and people of Pakistan share the sorrow of their Saudi brothers during this difficult time," he said.
He also offered prayers for the elevation of the deceased’s ranks, forgiveness and patience for the bereaved family.
