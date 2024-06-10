- Home
PM's Coordinator Designates Former Senator Jamal Khan Laghari As Pakistan's Wildlife Ambassador
Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) PM's Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khursheed Alam on Monday designated former Senator Jamal Khan Laghari as Pakistan's Wildlife Ambassador in recognition of his wildlife services.
The PM'S coordinator appreciated his wildlife services in Gilgit-Baltistan and Northern areas and said he would be an effective voice for projection of wildlife of Pakistan, a news release said.
Jamal Khan Laghari while meeting the PM's coordinator apprised that he discovered Astoor Markhor's rare sub-species in Northern areas of Pakistan which surfaced earlier in 1905.
He further added that when he posted its photo on his social media handle, he was contacted by international wildlife's experts who commended the discovery.
Former Senator Jamal Khan Laghari said that he significantly worked on "Snow Leopard" which was very useful for research purposes.
Romina Khurshid Alam while appreciating his work, designated him as the ambassador of Pakistan Wildlife.
