ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy, Sebastian Paust, along with his team on Friday called on Prime Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam.

Both sides discussed various areas for collaboration to achieve environmental sustainability and climate resilience in various socio-economic fields of bilateral interest, a news release said.

Paust said that his country and organisation were well aware of the climate risks being faced by Pakistan and showed interest to work with the Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Ministry to address the environmental and climate change challenges.

The PM’s coordinator thanked the German delegation and assured them her and the ministry’s all-out support to launch any initiative that helps Pakistan achieve sustainable development goals, particularly related to climate change, education, health, environment and disaster risk management.

Spelling out the areas of interest for bilateral cooperation, Romina Khurshid Alam told the German delegation that climate-resilient building, e-waste management, climate tourism, climate sports, SDGs, disaster management and mainstreaming women into climate risk management were the main areas wherein the ministry would support the Development Cooperation to plan and implement any project that helps build up Pakistan’s climate resilience and achieve environmental sustainability.