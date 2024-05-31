Open Menu

PM's Coordinator, German Delegation Discuss Collaboration For Pakistan’s Climate Resilience

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 07:37 PM

PM's Coordinator, German delegation discuss collaboration for Pakistan’s climate resilience

Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy, Sebastian Paust, along with his team on Friday called on Prime Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy, Sebastian Paust, along with his team on Friday called on Prime Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam.

Both sides discussed various areas for collaboration to achieve environmental sustainability and climate resilience in various socio-economic fields of bilateral interest, a news release said.

Paust said that his country and organisation were well aware of the climate risks being faced by Pakistan and showed interest to work with the Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Ministry to address the environmental and climate change challenges.

The PM’s coordinator thanked the German delegation and assured them her and the ministry’s all-out support to launch any initiative that helps Pakistan achieve sustainable development goals, particularly related to climate change, education, health, environment and disaster risk management.

Spelling out the areas of interest for bilateral cooperation, Romina Khurshid Alam told the German delegation that climate-resilient building, e-waste management, climate tourism, climate sports, SDGs, disaster management and mainstreaming women into climate risk management were the main areas wherein the ministry would support the Development Cooperation to plan and implement any project that helps build up Pakistan’s climate resilience and achieve environmental sustainability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Sports Education German Women

Recent Stories

Rs.1b released for Karachi Safe City Project: Sind ..

Rs.1b released for Karachi Safe City Project: Sindh Home Minister

3 minutes ago
 Cosmetics possess potential to fetch 8-10B$ export ..

Cosmetics possess potential to fetch 8-10B$ export earnings: MCCI President

4 minutes ago
 Olympian Khawaja Junaid appointed PMYP’s focal p ..

Olympian Khawaja Junaid appointed PMYP’s focal person on sports

3 minutes ago
 UNRWA chief says Israel 'must stop its campaign' a ..

UNRWA chief says Israel 'must stop its campaign' against agency

3 minutes ago
 Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo v ..

Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo virus

11 minutes ago
 Governor stresses unity among political parties to ..

Governor stresses unity among political parties to achieve national progress

11 minutes ago
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug ..

Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler

11 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise as US inflation gauge steadies

Stock markets rise as US inflation gauge steadies

4 minutes ago
 Chairman PARC for collective efforts to preserve m ..

Chairman PARC for collective efforts to preserve medicinal, aromatic  plants

11 minutes ago
 Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social res ..

Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social responsibility at LCCI

11 minutes ago
 Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consoli ..

Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consolidating existing labour law: CM

19 minutes ago
 JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: ..

JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: CM Murad

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan