Open Menu

PM's Coordinator Romina Khurshid Condoles Demise Of Express News BC Amir Ilyas Rana's Mother

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2024 | 08:50 PM

PM's Coordinator Romina Khurshid condoles demise of Express News BC Amir Ilyas Rana's mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister's Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of Express News Islamabad Bureau Chief Aamir Ilyas Rana.

In her condolence statement, she said that she was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Amir Ilyas Rana's mother.

She expressed her support with the family of Aamir Ilyas in this hour of grief. She prayed that May Allah grant the deceased a place in Jannah and grant him patience and courage to bear her irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister May Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

24 hours ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

24 hours ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

24 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan