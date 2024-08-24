- Home
- Pakistan
- PM's Coordinator Romina Khurshid condoles demise of Express News BC Amir Ilyas Rana's mother
PM's Coordinator Romina Khurshid Condoles Demise Of Express News BC Amir Ilyas Rana's Mother
Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister's Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of Express News Islamabad Bureau Chief Aamir Ilyas Rana.
In her condolence statement, she said that she was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Amir Ilyas Rana's mother.
She expressed her support with the family of Aamir Ilyas in this hour of grief. She prayed that May Allah grant the deceased a place in Jannah and grant him patience and courage to bear her irreparable loss.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 factory workers injured in fire5 minutes ago
-
Ultrasound machine, 1700 injections donated to Allied-II Hospital5 minutes ago
-
Boiler sealed over pollution5 minutes ago
-
DC visits hospitals, reviews facilities5 minutes ago
-
More rains forecast in Punjab till 29th15 minutes ago
-
Ahmad Faraz remembered15 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab happy on safe recovery of cop15 minutes ago
-
Amateur astronomer initiates cosmos, astronomical exploration for children, general public in Pindi15 minutes ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan hosts literary session on Shah Abdul latif Bhitai15 minutes ago
-
Price control task force chairperson inspects markets25 minutes ago
-
Global importers demand climate reporting compliance by 2026 : PFC CEO25 minutes ago
-
2 motorcyclists hit to death25 minutes ago