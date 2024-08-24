ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister's Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of Express News Islamabad Bureau Chief Aamir Ilyas Rana.

In her condolence statement, she said that she was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Amir Ilyas Rana's mother.

She expressed her support with the family of Aamir Ilyas in this hour of grief. She prayed that May Allah grant the deceased a place in Jannah and grant him patience and courage to bear her irreparable loss.