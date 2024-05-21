Open Menu

PM’s Coordinator Romina Visits Iranian Embassy To Condole Demise Of President Raisi

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 01:30 PM

PM's Coordinator Romina visits Iranian Embassy to condole demise of President Raisi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Romina Khurshid Alam visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran here on Tuesday to convey her profound condolences to the Government and people of Iran on the tragic demise of President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir Hossain Abdollahian, and other senior Iranian officials, who died in a helicopter crash on Monday.

While speaking to the Ambassador of Iran, Reza Amiri Moghaddam, Romina Khurshid Alam paid rich tribute to the late Iranian President and recalled his recent remarkable and memorable visit to Pakistan.

During her meeting with the Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, she also remembered the late Irani president’s unparallel and unprecedented role for the betterment of global Muslim community at all levels and deepening of relations between the people of Pakistan and Iran.

The PM’s coordinator also fondly recalled her interactions with President Raisi during his recent visit to Pakistan and lauded his pledges for Iran’s unflinching support to Pakistan and people of the country at all levels for socio-economic development.

"President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi was unquestionably a great leader, a visionary person and a scholar of great credibility,” said Romina Khurshid Alam.

The PM’s Coordinator also signed the condolence book at the Iranian Embassy on this solemn occasion during her visit to the Embassy of Iran in Islamabad.

