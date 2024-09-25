PM's Coordinator Stresses Youth Engagement In Combating Climate Change
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Romina Khurshid Alam has stressed the importance of youth engagement in addressing climate change, as it was crucial for survival of the future generations.
Addressing a programme at Aiwan-e-Iqbal regarding the Conference of the Parties (COP) simulation here on Wednesday, she also called for active youth involvement to foster a proactive approach to environmental stewardship in Pakistan. She underscored the significance of building a strong narrative around climate preservation to effectively tackle the challenges posed by environmental degradation. "The participation of our youth is not just beneficial; it is crucial," she said, advocating for collective efforts to raise awareness among young people regarding climate needs.
The PM coordinator expressed gratitude to the media for their pivotal role in bringing attention to climate issues, noting the presence of representatives from major tv channels at the event as a testament to the urgency of the matter.
Romina Alam pointed out that Pakistan ranks fifth among the countries most vulnerable to climate change, underscoring the necessity for practical and impactful measures to combat environmental challenges.
Referring to the students as the "future of Pakistan," she expressed optimism about the nation's potential.
She explained that the Conference of the Parties serves as an international platform for discussing and adopting action plans to address climate change, and that COP simulations were being organised nationwide to engage youth.
The PM coordinator called for collaborative efforts among all stakeholders to navigate the country through its current challenges, striving for development and prosperity.
In response to a query, she affirmed that the government is actively working to raise awareness among students in various educational institutions about their responsibilities toward climate action. She said coordination was also undert way with all provinces for better and effective results.
At the conclusion of the event, certificates were awarded to outstanding student participants, including Muhammad Hadid Ali, Minahil Chaudhry, Nosher Bilal, Muhammad Rehan, and Muhammad Numan, recognizing their contributions and achievements.
The event also featured participation from notable figures, including Tahir Shehbaz, Focal Person for the Prime Minister's Youth Program, Sabiha Shaheen, Executive Director of Bargat, and Raza Qazi from Save the Children, along with students from various schools.
