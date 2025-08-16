Open Menu

PM's Coordinator Urges All Political Parties To Support Relief Activities In Flood-affected Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 05:10 PM

PM's Coordinator urges all political parties to support relief activities in flood-affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Information and Broadcasting on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, urged the workers of all political parties to put aside their differences and actively support relief efforts in the flood-affected regions of KP.

In his social media X post on Saturday, he remarked, "No politics in this situation, but serving the flood-affected people. Not only PML-N, especially the youth wing, but also the workers of all parties, should fully support the institutions in carrying out relief activities."

He also emphasized the importance of prioritizing humanitarian aid over political rivalry.

