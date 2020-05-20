PTI Member National Assembly Chaudhry Amir Sultan Cheema said on Wednesday that formation of Corona Tigers Force by the Prime Minister Imran khan is a good step for the public service in the country

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :PTI Member National Assembly Chaudhry Amir Sultan Cheema said on Wednesday that formation of Corona Tigers Force by the Prime Minister Imran khan is a good step for the public service in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a function to distribute shirts and caps at the Corona Tiger Force.

He said the volunteers of Tiger Force would help in implementing on safety arrangement avoiding corona virus, lockdown, identification of people involved in inflation, hoarding, eradication of social evils from society and in the provision of ration among deserving people.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and DCG Bilal Feroz Joya were also present on the occasion.

Chaudhry Amir said that Corona Tiger Force has no political agenda while its aim is to serve the people beyond politics.

He said that the government has appreciated their volunteerism; all those who work voluntarily without any greed and compensation are a true role model for others. Deputy Commissioner Abdullah said that Corona Tiger Force would assist the administration and all important responsibilities would be assigned to them.

Later in the ceremony, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroze Joya briefed the Tiger Force volunteers about Code of Conduct and SOPs.