UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's COVID-19 Ehsaas Backup Scheme For Deserving Families Widely Hailed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:20 PM

PM's COVID-19 Ehsaas backup scheme for deserving families widely hailed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Prime Minister's Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme to look after the deserving families in wake of prevailing COVID-19 situation was widely commended by people from different walks of life, considering it 'best approach' at this critical time.

Commenting on this mega welfare programme, representatives from civil society organizations on Thursday termed this decision as pro-poor approach to consider their needs in lockdown situation.

They were of the view that many deserving families across the country will get benefit from this scheme who were living in tough situation presently due to closure of their business for their protection from disease.

They said that the country's biggest social protection program which was launched for the poor families now becoming more useful for those who were facing financial problems due to coronavirus situation.

"Deserving families are direct beneficiaries of this program and receiving cash amount of Rs 12,000 for meeting their daily requirement of food and other needs," Robina Khalid, a human right expert said.

She expressed satisfaction over the transparent disbursement of cash amount to them without any political affiliation and pressure. She added receivers were happy over this scheme and the amount distribution mechanism.

She said that that it is utmost effort of the Federal government to ensure sufficient supplies of essential commodities to the masses.

Nasreen Bibi, a domestic worker said "I am sole earner of my family but the pandemic has badly affected my earning. Thanks Almighty God that the immediate relief under Ehsaas Pogramme by the government had become a source of relief for me."She said that during this corona epidemic situation many poor people were having insufficient of even food commodities. "Through sending only one text all such deserving can easily get a sum of Rs 12,000 for their food and other requirements."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Poor Civil Society God Family All From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Govt needs to facilitate Real Estate business i ..

11 minutes ago

Denmark further eases coronavirus restrictions

9 minutes ago

Thai man trampled by elephant from park closed by ..

9 minutes ago

Hungary Reports 111 New Coronavirus Cases, Total C ..

9 minutes ago

1 in 10 Pakistanis (9%) claim that someone has con ..

23 minutes ago

AC inspects distribution of payment under Ehsaas K ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.