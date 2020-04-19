ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The Prime Minister's Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme to look after the deserving families in wake of prevailing COVID-19 situation was widely commended by people from different walks of life, considering it 'best approach' at this critical time.

Commenting on this mega welfare programme, representatives from civil society organizations on Thursday termed this decision as pro-poor approach to consider their needs in lockdown situation.

They were of the view that many deserving families across the country will get benefit from this scheme who were living in tough situation presently due to closure of their business for their protection from disease.

They said that the country's biggest social protection program which was launched for the poor families now becoming more useful for those who were facing financial problems due to coronavirus situation.

"Deserving families are direct beneficiaries of this program and receiving cash amount of Rs 12,000 for meeting their daily requirement of food and other needs," Robina Khalid, a human right expert said.

She expressed satisfaction over the transparent disbursement of cash amount to them without any political affiliation and pressure. She added receivers were happy over this scheme and the amount distribution mechanism.

She said that that it is utmost effort of the Federal government to ensure sufficient supplies of essential commodities to the masses.

Nasreen Bibi, a domestic worker said "I am sole earner of my family but the pandemic has badly affected my earning. Thanks Almighty God that the immediate relief under Ehsaas Pogramme by the government had become a source of relief for me." She said that during this corona epidemic situation many poor people were having insufficient of even food commodities. "Through sending only one text all such deserving can easily get a sum of Rs 12,000 for their food and other requirements."