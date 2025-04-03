Open Menu

PM's Decision To Cut Electricity Tariffs, Major Relief For Nation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 09:52 PM

PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major relief for nation

PML-N Rawalpindi's President Malik Ibrar Ahmad on Thursday lauded the decision of electricity tariffs reduction announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) PML-N Rawalpindi's President Malik Ibrar Ahmad on Thursday lauded the decision of electricity tariffs reduction announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He emphasized that this is not only a relief but also a crucial step towards the economic recovery of the country.

In his message on a social media, Malik Ibrar stated that affordable electricity would boost industry, agriculture, businesses, and employment opportunities, while also providing relief to the public from inflation.

Recent Stories

DC Panjgur reviews steps for returning of refugees

DC Panjgur reviews steps for returning of refugees

4 minutes ago
 PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major re ..

PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major relief for nation

4 minutes ago
 Siddiqui advises Gandapur against wasting time on ..

Siddiqui advises Gandapur against wasting time on PTI founder's persuasion

4 minutes ago
 Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helplin ..

Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helpline 15

4 minutes ago
 Israel deploying further military reinforcements t ..

Israel deploying further military reinforcements to Jenin

11 minutes ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..

6 minutes ago
AI’s economic benefit massive but must be shared ..

AI’s economic benefit massive but must be shared: UNCTAD

41 minutes ago
 Critical medicines in Gaza start to run out: MSF

Critical medicines in Gaza start to run out: MSF

41 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Culture, ADMAF sign MoU to strength ..

Khawla Art and Culture, ADMAF sign MoU to strengthen cultural collaboration

41 minutes ago
 ICT admin reshuffles Assistant Commissioners for b ..

ICT admin reshuffles Assistant Commissioners for better governance

6 minutes ago
 MQM Hyderabad welcomes PM’s announcement of sign ..

MQM Hyderabad welcomes PM’s announcement of significant reduction in power tar ..

6 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi co ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condoles demise of comedian Mira ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan