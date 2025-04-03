(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) PML-N Rawalpindi's President Malik Ibrar Ahmad on Thursday lauded the decision of electricity tariffs reduction announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He emphasized that this is not only a relief but also a crucial step towards the economic recovery of the country.

In his message on a social media, Malik Ibrar stated that affordable electricity would boost industry, agriculture, businesses, and employment opportunities, while also providing relief to the public from inflation.