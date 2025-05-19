(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan provincial leader Hayat Khan Achakzai on Monday said that the prime minister's decision to entrust the leadership of the diplomatic delegation to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a historic.

In his statement issued here, he said that under the leadership of the new generation, Pakistan's diplomatic front at the global level would be further strengthened.

Hayat Khan Achakzai said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has exposed India's aggression in a better way at global forums, even today, the Bhutto family is at the forefront of the country's diplomatic front and is defending the country on the diplomatic front.

He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto raised the flag of Pakistan at the United Nations and presented Pakistan's solid position, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto impressed the world with her leadership and diplomatic wisdom and added that now Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is writing a new chapter in global diplomacy.

Hayat Khan said that as Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto had presented Pakistan's position to the world through his excellent performance.

He said that this decision of the prime minister with the unity of political parties and it is a reflection of Bilawal Bhutto's confidence in his diplomatic experience.

He said that this decision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would begin a new journey of diplomatic achievements for Pakistan under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and maintaining the tradition of the Bhutto family in global diplomacy.

"Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will raise the flag of Pakistan all over the world, the Prime Minister's decision strengthened political harmony and India's propaganda will be exposed in a better way before the world", he said.