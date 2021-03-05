UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'PM's Decision To Get Vote Of Confidence Daring Step'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

'PM's decision to get vote of confidence daring step'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :PTI's Central Deputy Secretary Media for Insaf Youth Wing Sarfraz Ahmad Bhatth has termed the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan of getting vote of confidence from the Parliament as a daring step.

He said the Prime Minister reiterated his resolve in his speech to the nation that no NRO will be offered to the opposition parties which made an alliance to protect their vested interests.

Talking to APP here, the PTI leader said that PM Imran Khan had struggled for more than two decades against corruption and would continue standing against corrupt practices in the country.

Use of money in Senate elections and alleged video had exposed opposition parties' way of politics, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Parliament Vote Alliance Money Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

12 minutes ago

How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..

12 minutes ago

US won't reach 'maximum employment' this year: Pow ..

14 minutes ago

Asad Umar reviews work on Rawalpindi Ring Road

14 minutes ago

Alleged Bandits Kidnap Over Sixty People From Loca ..

38 minutes ago

UN must impose 'global arms embargo', sanctions on ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.