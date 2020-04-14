(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Tahir Malik Tuesday said that the announcement made by Prime Minister Imran Khan to open the construction industry was highly appreciable.

He said that the business in current situation, of lockdown due to the coronavirus, was important, he stated this while commenting on the Prime Minister Imran Khan address here.

Tahir Malik said that if the people would open their businesses then they could bear lockdown otherwise results of it could be dangerous.

He hoped that the nation would defeat the coronavirus soon.