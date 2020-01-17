(@imziishan)

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday lauded the decision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide jobs to 1,29,000 people and give the status of industry to the construction sector

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th January, 2020) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday lauded the decision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide jobs to 1,29,000 people and give the status of industry to the construction sector.He also supported the move of the PM to simplify the procedure of getting a job and allocating quota for people of FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan which will benefit the least developed areas.Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that PM has also directed to resolve pending service matters of the government servants and process pension cases of retired government servants within seven days which are laudable moves.

He said that PM's decision to promote the construction sector will provide jobs to millions, promote forty industries and trigger growth while FPCCI under the leadership of Mian Anjum Nisar will cooperate with the government to achieve the goals.He noted that the government has also detected an unnecessary increase in the prices of raw material used in construction industry and steps are being taken to reverse the trend which will reduce cost of doing business.He demanded that the promotion of the construction sector will also require a fixed tax regime for which ABAD should be consulted.