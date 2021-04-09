PTI's MPA Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking concrete decisions to put the economy on right track after a long time

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :PTI's MPA Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking concrete decisions to put the economy on right track after a long time.

Addressing to workers in Khan Garh here on Friday, he mentioned welfare projects like Sihat Insaf Cards, Ehsas Program and housing schemes as hallmark steps that carried no match in the past.

He said people had much regard for them and it had pushed the opposition to the wall.

Nawabzada made it clear that PM may talk with the opposition but would never give them NRO to save them from accountability.

The lawmaker referred acclamation of world organization including Amnesty International, WHO and others, adding that they held acknowledged the government's service for its people.

He said record production increase in big industries, exports and imports have been proved as solid foundation for our economy.