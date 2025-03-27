Open Menu

PM’s Digital Youth Hub Launched To Provide Opportunities

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2025 | 01:55 PM

PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide opportunities

Shehbaz Sharif says modern technology is prerequisite in current global world and Digital Youth Hub is beginning of a bright future of youth of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday launched PM's Digital Youth Hub, aimed at providing youth with invaluable environment and opportunities through engagement, employment, education and skill development.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad, he stressed to harness true potential of the youth by imparting them with training in modern technologies including Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Vocational Training.

The PM said modern technology is the prerequisite in the current global world and the Digital Youth Hub is the beginning of a bright future of the youth of Pakistan.

He said the Digital Youth Hub will serve as a unique platform for providing opportunities to the youth in getting higher education, employment, technology scholarships and skill development.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his commitment to provide all possible resources to the Prime Minister's Digital Youth Hub initiative for empowerment of the young generation.

Terming the youth as a great asset of the country, he said with proper training in modern technologies, youth can be transformed into a valuable national resource.

He called upon the youth to actively pursue a life of dignity through consistent hard work and dedication, with special focus on getting modern education.

Shehbaz Sharif said the youth of Pakistan are the great challenge and opportunity, and there is need to polish this challenge and opportunity through latest technology. He said productive employment of youth is main target of the government through this portal.

The Prime Minister expressed his firm commitment to fight for the rights of youth, provision of education and modern training in collaboration with all the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister World Technology Education Young Hub Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Employment

Recent Stories

PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide oppor ..

PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide opportunities

5 minutes ago
 From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone ..

From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone Design

28 minutes ago
 A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligen ..

A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligence and Efficiency to Your Fing ..

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

5 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..

13 hours ago
UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Sa ..

UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine

13 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE Nati ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee

14 hours ago
 Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains u ..

Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana

14 hours ago
 Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

14 hours ago
 Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airs ..

Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes

14 hours ago
 French household confidence sees slight decline am ..

French household confidence sees slight decline amid cautious optimism on spendi ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan