PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide opportunities

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday launched PM's Digital Youth Hub, aimed at providing youth with invaluable environment and opportunities through engagement, employment, education and skill development.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad, he stressed to harness true potential of the youth by imparting them with training in modern technologies including Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Vocational Training.

The PM said modern technology is the prerequisite in the current global world and the Digital Youth Hub is the beginning of a bright future of the youth of Pakistan.

He said the Digital Youth Hub will serve as a unique platform for providing opportunities to the youth in getting higher education, employment, technology scholarships and skill development.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his commitment to provide all possible resources to the Prime Minister's Digital Youth Hub initiative for empowerment of the young generation.

Terming the youth as a great asset of the country, he said with proper training in modern technologies, youth can be transformed into a valuable national resource.

He called upon the youth to actively pursue a life of dignity through consistent hard work and dedication, with special focus on getting modern education.

Shehbaz Sharif said the youth of Pakistan are the great challenge and opportunity, and there is need to polish this challenge and opportunity through latest technology. He said productive employment of youth is main target of the government through this portal.

The Prime Minister expressed his firm commitment to fight for the rights of youth, provision of education and modern training in collaboration with all the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.