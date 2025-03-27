PM’s Digital Youth Hub Launched To Provide Opportunities
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2025 | 01:55 PM
Shehbaz Sharif says modern technology is prerequisite in current global world and Digital Youth Hub is beginning of a bright future of youth of Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday launched PM's Digital Youth Hub, aimed at providing youth with invaluable environment and opportunities through engagement, employment, education and skill development.
Addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad, he stressed to harness true potential of the youth by imparting them with training in modern technologies including Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Vocational Training.
The PM said modern technology is the prerequisite in the current global world and the Digital Youth Hub is the beginning of a bright future of the youth of Pakistan.
He said the Digital Youth Hub will serve as a unique platform for providing opportunities to the youth in getting higher education, employment, technology scholarships and skill development.
Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his commitment to provide all possible resources to the Prime Minister's Digital Youth Hub initiative for empowerment of the young generation.
Terming the youth as a great asset of the country, he said with proper training in modern technologies, youth can be transformed into a valuable national resource.
He called upon the youth to actively pursue a life of dignity through consistent hard work and dedication, with special focus on getting modern education.
Shehbaz Sharif said the youth of Pakistan are the great challenge and opportunity, and there is need to polish this challenge and opportunity through latest technology. He said productive employment of youth is main target of the government through this portal.
The Prime Minister expressed his firm commitment to fight for the rights of youth, provision of education and modern training in collaboration with all the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Recent Stories
PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide opportunities
From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone Design
A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligence and Efficiency to Your Fing ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..
UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine
Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee
Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana
Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF
Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes
French household confidence sees slight decline amid cautious optimism on spendi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FJWU hosts 'Shaping Tomorrow’s Leaders' mentorship session12 seconds ago
-
Youth killed, woman injured in traffic collision15 seconds ago
-
RIC to implement service charges for diagnostic report delivery16 seconds ago
-
Islamabad Convent School celebrates recognition day for primary level21 seconds ago
-
Fayyaz Rahujo assumes charge as DC Khairpur24 seconds ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on high prices, arrests dozens26 seconds ago
-
PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide opportunities5 minutes ago
-
Satellite internet to enhance connectivity in remote areas21 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 issues emergency plan on Eid21 minutes ago
-
CTO Zeeshan inspects traffic arrangements in F-1030 minutes ago
-
HED announces closure of educational institutions for Spring, Eid from March 2930 minutes ago
-
Health minister chairs meeting to review immunization performance of EPI team30 minutes ago