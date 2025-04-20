Open Menu

PM's Digital Youth Hub Sees Remarkable Growth Of Over 2 Mln Registrations In Just 14 Days

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2025 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Over 2 million young people have registered on the Prime Minister's Digital Youth Hub in just 14 days, showcasing the platform's immense popularity and potential.

This remarkable achievement underscored the government's commitment to empowering youth through digital skills and opportunities.

According to an official, the Digital Youth Hub, launched recently, aims to bridge the digital divide and equip young individuals with the skills required to thrive in today's digital landscape.

With over 2 million registrations, the platform has become a go-to destination for youth seeking opportunities.

He said more than 1000 domestic and foreign companies have signed up for the digital youth hub.

He added that the platform's rapid growth was a testament to the government's efforts to harness the potential of its young population.

The initiative was expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the country's future leaders and driving economic growth.

The registrations have poured in from across the country, with young people eager to leverage the platform's resources to enhance their skills and secure better job prospects.

As the platform continues to grow, it is expected to have a profound impact on the nation's youth, empowering them to contribute positively to the economy and society, he stated.

