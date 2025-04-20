- Home
- Pakistan
- PM's Digital Youth Hub sees remarkable growth of over 2 mln registrations in just 14 days
PM's Digital Youth Hub Sees Remarkable Growth Of Over 2 Mln Registrations In Just 14 Days
Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Over 2 million young people have registered on the Prime Minister's Digital Youth Hub in just 14 days, showcasing the platform's immense popularity and potential.
This remarkable achievement underscored the government's commitment to empowering youth through digital skills and opportunities.
According to an official, the Digital Youth Hub, launched recently, aims to bridge the digital divide and equip young individuals with the skills required to thrive in today's digital landscape.
With over 2 million registrations, the platform has become a go-to destination for youth seeking opportunities.
He said more than 1000 domestic and foreign companies have signed up for the digital youth hub.
He added that the platform's rapid growth was a testament to the government's efforts to harness the potential of its young population.
The initiative was expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the country's future leaders and driving economic growth.
The registrations have poured in from across the country, with young people eager to leverage the platform's resources to enhance their skills and secure better job prospects.
As the platform continues to grow, it is expected to have a profound impact on the nation's youth, empowering them to contribute positively to the economy and society, he stated.
\778
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM's youth programme to offer Interest-Free loans for overseas employment6 minutes ago
-
PM's Digital Youth Hub sees remarkable growth of over 2 mln registrations in just 14 days6 minutes ago
-
Punjab forests get high-tech security with thermal imaging AI: DC6 minutes ago
-
PMYP striving to promote environmental conservation6 minutes ago
-
Srinagar sees wave of posters promoting resistance against Indian rule1 hour ago
-
Special traffic plan issued for PSL teams’ movement: ITP9 hours ago
-
PM extends Easter greetings to Christian community10 hours ago
-
Rate of 20 kg bag of flour decreases by Rs 20010 hours ago
-
Govt determined to resolve allies’ grievances through dialogue: Tarar11 hours ago
-
Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar extends Easter greetings, emphasizes Interfaith harmony11 hours ago
-
PPSC announces written,final results for various posts11 hours ago
-
Mirpur Div. Commissioner office disposes off 147 cases related to State Revenue Deptt.11 hours ago