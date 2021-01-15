UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's Directive: 609 Pumps Sealed In Crackdown Against Fuel Smugglers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

PM's directive: 609 pumps sealed in crackdown against fuel smugglers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :On the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, 609 fuel stations across the country have been sealed with about 4.5 million litres of petrol and diesel seized under a strict drive against smugglers.

An across-the-board and non-discriminatory action under the Ministry of Interior is on full swing, which has started yielding positive results, the PM Office said.

In case, owners of the sealed fuel station remain unable to produce authentic documents within seven days of the action, the State will be authorized to confiscate their pump along with other properties under the Custom Act.

Non-production of documents will deem the fact that the properties were acquired through illegal means of smuggling.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Petrol Prime Minister Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,407 new COVID-19 cases, 3,168 reco ..

8 minutes ago

Video of Orange Line security officials beating wo ..

9 minutes ago

UK Ban on Arrivals From South America, Portugal, C ..

19 minutes ago

Citizens Alert: Federal Capital's air quality unhe ..

19 minutes ago

Germany's DB Schenker halts UK deliveries over Bre ..

19 minutes ago

KPRA urged to categorize service tax for goods tra ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.