ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's directive for NDMA to help out in Karachi has been a game changer there.

In a statement on social media networking site, he said that "the effect of Karachi rain in North Nazimabad during the last rain and today, simply suggests that the cleaning of drains has helped the people of Karachi.