UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's Directive For NDMA To Help Out In Karachi A Game Changer: Ali Zaidi

Sumaira FH 35 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

PM's directive for NDMA to help out in Karachi a game changer: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's directive for NDMA to help out in Karachi has been a game changer there.

In a statement on social media networking site, he said that "the effect of Karachi rain in North Nazimabad during the last rain and today, simply suggests that the cleaning of drains has helped the people of Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Imran Khan Prime Minister Social Media SITE North Nazimabad Ali Haider

Recent Stories

Court rejects Zardari’s plea for withdrawal of p ..

14 minutes ago

Heavy rain brings Karachi again into trouble

1 hour ago

COVID-19 cases worldwide top 19 million; United St ..

1 hour ago

PM to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

1 hour ago

‘Immediate UN humanitarian assistance’ mobiliz ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 7, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.