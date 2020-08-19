ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :On directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the performance evaluation of police department has been initiated with show cause notices and warnings issued to irresponsible officials with poor performance record, the PM Office said Wednesday.

The Prime Minister Office said it had received evaluation reports from Inspectors Generals (IGs) of Punjab and Khyber Pukhtankhwa on performance of officers regarding the redressal of complaints at PM's Citizen Portal.

Three Divisional Police Offices (DPOs) from Punjab stationed in Rahim Yar Khan, Nankana Sahib and Bhakkar have been given notices seeking a reply to be submitted within a week.

In case of no reply, strict action will be taken, the PM Office said.

According to report, the Punjab IGP appreciated the police officials with good performance including DPO Mandi Bahauddin, Superintendent Police Gulgasht Multan and Additional IG Special Branch.

Thirty-one police officers of Punjab have been placed in red category of Delivery Unit.

The KPK IGP issued notices to six police officials of the provincial police department on poor performance, the PM Office said.

