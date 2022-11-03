(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :On the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the project connecting various sectors of Islamabad through 'feeder routes' of the metro bus service has been launched, the PM Office said Thursday.

The feeder routes will connect commuters from various sectors of Islamabad to central metro bus stations, from where they can transfer to other routes.

In the first phase, the feeder route network comprising 13 routes with 128 buses will be completed by the first quarter of the year 2023. Islamabad's sectors F, G and I as well as D-12 will be connected to the central metro network through buses.

"These feeder routes will provide comfortable and international standard travel facilities to around 100,000 commuters," the PM Office said.

The PM Office mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also directed the authorities concerned to complete the project on priority basis.