Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf Saturday chaired the Economic Outreach Coordination Group (EOCG)'s first meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf Saturday chaired the Economic Outreach Coordination Group (EOCG)'s first meeting.

The National Security Division has created an economic outreach roadmap for economic diplomacy, which would now be processed through the ministries and the assessment of economic potential of ministries.

Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR), the PM's Secretary, Azam Khan, Secretaries of all federal ministries represented in the PM's Economic Outreach Committee and Provincial chief Secretaries attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The EOCG's first task will be to map Pakistan's comparative advantage in priority countries.

A mapping exercise of ministries and government organisations was initiated by the SAPM and presented in the meeting which was previously approved by the prime minister.

Six major tasks of the economic outreach initiative were further identified which would streamline coordination among various federal and provincial government organs, rationalize resource allocation and measure performance against set economic diplomacy targets.

The ministries are to finish the external mapping exercise within three weeks.

The PM's economic outreach initiative would be a game changer as it reflects a coordinated proactive approach for economic outreach that has not been institutionalised since the conception of Pakistan.

The EOCG would meet regularly to fast track the implementation of decisions and guage results.

