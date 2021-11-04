UrduPoint.com

PM's Economic Package To Benefit 20 Million Families: Syed Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a historic relief package during the crucial times of ongoing inflation across the country.

Talking to ptv, he said this particular subsidiary package comprising of 120 billion rupees embarks on addressing the issues being faced by working class of the country.

The minister said under the umbrella of Ehsaas Program, the recently announced relief package will have novelistic impact on different segments of society like farmers, students, and families living below the poverty line. Similarly, Kisan cards will provide interest free loans up to five hundred thousand rupees to the farmers that will eventually yield burgeoning impact in the agricultural production of five major crops, he added.

He said under the Ehsaas Education Stipends program, a package worth 30 billion rupees has been announced to enable six million deserving students to acquire quality education.

Syed Fakhar Imam said that the egalitarian approach of the PTI-led government can be testified by the fact that recently announced Ehsaas scholarship program will help students to equip themselves with appropriate skills that will ultimately enable them to improve their living conditions. Furthermore, the relief package envisages providing subsidy to underprivileged segments of society by offering 30 percent subsidiary on the basic commodities like ghee, flour and pulses, the minister added.

He said this package is initially for six months, but can be extended to curb the contemporary crisis of inflation by helping the deprived segments of society.

